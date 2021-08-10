Cameron Diaz showed her house and talked about marriage to Benji Madden: video

Cameron Diaz

The famous Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz, who in the past few years has preferred a closed lifestyle to publicity, is suddenly back in the spotlight. The 47-year-old star began to frequently appear on Instagram and share details of her personal life, and the other day she gave a video interview to her friend, makeup artist Gucci Westman, for her Makeup & Friends program.

Their conversation took place at the actress’s house in Los Angeles, so Cameron’s fans could see her at home.

During the conversation, Diaz talked about her marriage to Benji Madden, whom she married in 2015.

I like being married. The best thing that has ever happened to me is a meeting with my husband, our partnership and friendship,

Cameron said.



Gucci Westman and Cameron Diaz

Diaz admitted that she has her own “love language” – she expresses her feelings through culinary skills.

When I feed the people I love, I want to convey to them the feelings that I put in the cooking process, so that they feel my love,

– Cameron shared, and then she was so emotional that she almost burst into tears.

With her 41-year-old husband, Diaz is raising a three-month-old daughter, Raddix, who was allegedly given birth to by a surrogate mother. This time, the conversation about her did not go, but recently Cameron admitted that she is very happy to be a mother.









I like being a mother. This is the best part of my life. I am so grateful and so happy, and this is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I’m glad I did it to Benji. We’re having a great time. I’m just in awe and I can’t believe it – she said on Instagram.



Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Her beloved spouse helps her in many ways to cope with parenting, thanks to which she can relax with a glass of wine or watch her favorite show in the evening.