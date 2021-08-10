Cameron Diaz spoke about life in quarantine with husband Benji Madden and their three-month-old daughter

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

It is difficult to call 47-year-old Cameron Diaz an active user of social networks – the former actress tries to protect her personal life and does not put it out in public. But yesterday she surprised her fans by going live on Instagram with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power. During the conversation, Cameron told how she, along with 41-year-old husband Benji Madden and their three-month-old daughter Raddix, spend time in quarantine.

I kind of live a “quarantine life” anyway, because I have a three-month-old baby. So my life has been absolutely calm and quiet for the last few months. But before I could invite friends, but now I just don’t see anyone. But I love being at home with my husband and cooking. Although on the other hand it’s crazy that you can’t get out into the world right now,



Diaz said.

During the conversation, the star opened up and admitted that she was experiencing incredible happiness from motherhood.

I like being a mother. This is the best part of my life. I am so grateful and so happy, and this is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I’m glad I did it to Benji. We’re having a great time. I’m just in awe and I can’t believe it

– she did not hide her emotions.



Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

At home, Diaz, by her confession, either cooks, or cleans, or takes care of her daughter. In many ways, she is helped by her husband, whom she called “a wonderful father.”

I have to cook at night. I know people hate to cook … I drink wine every night, it relaxes me. Then we bathe our daughter and put her to bed, Benji does that, he’s a wonderful father. I am so lucky that he is the father of my child. He’s just incredible. He puts her down, and I go to the kitchen and pour myself a glass of red wine. I start cooking, turn on my favorite show and do what I want









– admitted Cameron.

Diaz did not mention a return to her acting career, but said that she and Katherine are working on a joint project. They did not go into details, but only added that they would need to get through this summer.

Recall that the birth of their daughter Diaz and Madden became known at the beginning of this year. Most likely, the girl was born with the help of a surrogate mother.