DOGE demonstrates efficiency above ETH

Last weekend price ether (ETH) Broke the $ 3,000 level several times – this is the highest value of the second cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization since May 19. According to CoinMarketCap, ETH peaked at $ 3,184.60 yesterday on Sunday, August 8th. On August 7, the volume of daily trading for the first time since mid-June exceeded $ 33 billion.

Interest in Ether (ETH) has increased, including after the launch of the London hard fork on the Ethereum mainnet on August 5.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Ether will need to go through a turning point of $ 3,052 to trigger the first major resistance at $ 3,155; however, support from the broader market will be required for Ethereum to break through to $ 3100. Barring a sustained crypto rally, the first major resistance and Sunday high are likely to cap any upside potential.

At the time of writing, the price of ETH on Binance was $ 2,945 – 6% lower than yesterday at the same time, but 12% more expensive than a week ago.









In the same time DOGE, the seventh cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, shows an increase of more than 17% over the past 7 days – more efficient than the second cryptocurrency in the world – ether. Out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of efficiency, at the time of writing the news, DOGECoin is second only to the service UNI token De-Phi-protocol Uniswap, which grew by 18% over the week.

At the time of writing, the price of DOGE on Binance was $ 0.243 per coin, with a trading volume of nearly 1 billion per day on Binance alone.

As reported by Bitcoin News, a single address still holds about 28% of the total DOGE supply – DH5 is considered a DOGE kit and has long been the largest holder of DOGECoin with over 36 billion coins, or more than $ 8.7 billion at current prices.

Meanwhile, bitcoin, according to technical analysts, is testing the resistance level of 45 thousand dollars.

