Dogecoin up 25% in August experts forecast by the end of 2021

Dogecoin cost

The cryptocurrency, named after the meme DOGE (yellow dog), has surged 25% over the past week. She is in the top ten cryptocurrencies in terms of profitability in 2021.

Interesting Tesla’s competitors: which electric car manufacturers should investors pay attention to

As of August 9, 9:00 am Dogecoin is worth 0.238 dollar , according to Coindesk … By the way, over the past day, the cryptocurrency has lost more than 11%.

What to expect from Dogecoin

Forbes, citing analysts, expects the meme cryptocurrency to be worth 42 cents by the end of 2021. This is 60% more than now. But still less than the historical maximum in May. Analysts predict such growth due to the “Pump And Dump” cycle.









What is “Pump And Dump”

This is a scheme of manipulative rise in prices in the markets of securities or other assets, which implies their further collapse. It is based on attempts to add value with false, unsubstantiated recommendations.

How the Dogecoin price has changed