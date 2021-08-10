Dress Like: Kendall Jenner’s 3 Minimal Looks | Vogue Ukraine

The easiest way to follow a minimalist style is to choose solid colors in neutral colors. At the same time, in order for the image to look boring, it is worth giving preference to the game of textures. For example, combine a pleated skirt with a knitted vest and a masculine shirt in one look, or wear a tweed blazer with leather boots and wool trousers. Top model Kendall Jenner has also gravitated towards minimalist looks lately. The streetstyle star has rethought her style and opted for adult sophistication. Monochrome looks appeared in her wardrobe in a classic color palette – white, black and brown. Vogue.ua has collected 3 minimalistic images of Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner

Black

After years of experimenting with style, Kendall came to the conclusion that neutral shades look more sophisticated and elegant. They are easier to combine with each other than, say, neon and bright colors. In addition, images in neutral colors are more practical to use – they will not get bored at once, which means there will be much more reasons to wear them. One of these looks is Jenner’s appearance in a total-black ensemble: straight corduroy trousers, gathered at the waist with a belt, a masculine shirt paired with a basic golf, ankle boots with a pointed toe and a face shield. For a Kendall look, browse through our gallery.









Kendall Jenner

Chocolate

A couple of weeks ago, the model went out to dinner with her Kylie set in a classic ensemble in a chocolate color scheme. Kendall wore brown straight-leg trousers from the Ukrainian brand Bevza, paired with a basic Jil Sander turtleneck and a v-neck jersey vest in the same Maison Margiela shade. The girl complemented the image with Dorateymur ankle boots and The Row Half Moon bag.

Kendall Jenner

White

Jenner’s other choice for a neutral color scheme was the release of the top model in white shades. She added a touch of masculinity to her laconic snow-white look with a man’s shirt worn over textured knitwear and a pearl leather bag, which she traditionally wears under her armpit in the style of zero. To replicate Kendall’s outfit, check out our gallery for a selection of model-inspired pieces.