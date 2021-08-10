Elon Musk is going to sell advertising in space for Dogecoin

SpaceX teams up with Geometric Energy Corporation to launch a digital billboard into orbit.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is working with Canadian research firm Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to launch a billboard into orbit.

This is reported by gizmodo.com with reference to Business Insider.

In an interview with Business Insider, GEC co-founder and CEO Samuel Reid said the company is developing a satellite called CubeSat that is equipped with a selfie stick.

The CubeSat will be delivered by a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle, which will put it into orbit before the rocket reaches the Moon. Once in space, the satellite will start filming everything around and broadcasting the picture live on YouTube or Twitch. Customers will be able to advertise their brands against the backdrop of the universe. To do this, they need to buy five tokens, each of which corresponds to a certain parameter: coordinates on the x and y axes, brightness, color saturation and time.

Satellite CubeSat [+–]

“I’m trying to achieve something that can democratize access to space,” Reed told Business Insider. “Hopefully people don’t waste their money on anything inappropriate or offensive.”

Reed noted that he cannot yet say exactly how much it will be possible to buy and place ads using CubeSat. But given the amount of time, effort, and money spent creating a “space billboard”, it’s safe to assume that ad space won’t be cheap.

This is not the first joint venture between the two companies. In May, the GEC announced that it had fully paid dogoikins for space for its satellite aboard SpaceX’s upcoming lunar mission.

Earlier it became known that Musk’s company opened a vacancy for a “space bartender”.