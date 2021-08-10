Elon Musk Replaced Dogecoin on Twitter with Rocket Image | Blockchain24

Bad news for the Dogecoin community. No, the dog is not dead, but the coin is no longer on Elon Musk’s Twitter profile. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has updated his Twitter profile picture for the space rocket, removing the old one with eyes that reflect DOGE.

The update is likely to mark the release of SpaceX’s rocket booster, which marks another major milestone for the aerospace manufacturer.

The bombastic billionaire has been busy posting impressive photographs of the first fully equipped Starship rocket.









Earlier, on July 18, Musk swapped his Twitter photo for a photo of himself with Dogecoin, reflected in his aviator sunglasses.

Considering Musk boasts a whopping 58.9 million followers and unprecedented engagement, this was a stunning ad for Dogecoin (DOGE), a joke cryptocurrency inspired by the famous Shiba Inu meme. It comes as no surprise to anyone that this caused a spike in prices.

Musk SpaceX’s concern may explain why he hasn’t tweeted anything about Dogecoin for several weeks. However, the tech entrepreneur mentioned a bitcoin parody at the B Word conference, during which he revealed that he “personally held some dog coins in his hands.”