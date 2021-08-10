Emma Roberts was captured on the set of the American remake of “Irony of Fate”

Instead of Barbara Brylsky – Julia Roberts’ niece, and Hippolyte will acquire an Asian eye shape.

Shots from the filming of a new film called About Fate, which is a copy of the beloved by many Soviet classics “The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!”, Scattered across the Web.

In the American version, Nadia will be called Margot. This role went to 30-year-old Emma Roberts, niece of the famous “beauty” Julia Roberts. The fiance of Nadia Ippolita was renamed Kip Prescott and was invited to play the role of the Chinese actor and stuntman Lewis Tan (36 years old).

The performer of the role of Zhenya can be seen in the pictures from the Boston film set. It was 29-year-old Thomas Mann, who became famous for the comedy “Project X: Dorvali” and the crime television series “Fargo”.

Interestingly, they decided to rejuvenate the main characters in the remake. In the original film, Barbara Brylsky was 34 at the time of filming, Andrei Myagkov was 37, and Yuri Yakovlev was 47 years old.









Margot’s friends will be performed by Riverdale star Madeline Petsch and bisexual actress Anna Arkana. In the Soviet tragicomedy, Nadia’s friends were Tanya performed by Liya Akhedzhakova and Valya (Valentina Talyzina).

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Karpova Yana