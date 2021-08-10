Emma Stone commented on Cruella’s resemblance to Joker

Amid Disney’s Relentless New Strategy to Remake Classic Animated Films Cruella seems like a step in a unique and intriguing direction. Upcoming comedy-drama starring Emma Stone as Cruella de Ville will be a prequel to the film “101 Dalmatians”…

Given the film’s age rating of PG-13 and the studio’s general penchant for an easy-to-understand story, predict the course of the story “Cruella” and her tone seems like a simple enough task. However, the tape’s marketing includes many surreal and absurd elements that in no way resonate with the company’s family direction.

Indeed, many draw parallels between Cruelloy and “Joker” Todd Phillips starring Joaquin Phoenix. Emma Stone herself recently spoke about the similarities of the two projects in an interview with Total Film, and she understands why people notice the similarities.









The film differs in many ways from “Joker”… I would not even remotely compare myself with Joaquin Phoenix. I would like to be more like him.

Director Craig Gillespie also spoke out on this issue, admitting that, despite the inevitable connections, his film is completely independent.

There are some really deep, emotional things that Cruella has to deal with that send her into a villainous dark side. So in this sense, the movie is like [на «Джокера»]but this is definitely a unique thing.

The premiere of the tape will take place on May 27, 2021 in cinemas.