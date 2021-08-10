Emma Stone wanted to appear in Cruella with a mouthpiece

Actress Emma Stone wanted to appear in Cruella with her character’s key detail, the mouthpiece. Disney banned, as the studio is against demonstrating smoking in its projects. Stone spoke about her “disappointment” in an interview with The New York Times.

In 2021, this is unacceptable. [смеётся]… We are not allowed to smoke on screen in Disney films. And it was not easy to get used to the fact that I didn’t have that same mouthpiece.– said the actress.

Emma Stone admitted that she really wanted to repeat her heroine. She imagined these green puffs of smoke hovering around, just like in the studio’s original cartoon.

And I don’t want to promote smoking, but I don’t support livestock either., – added Stone.

Recall that in the original Cruella De Ville almost always appears with a cigarette in the mouthpiece: the antagonist blew green clouds of smoke to manipulate someone else's mind. The heroine herself is evil, cruel and selfish. The woman is very obsessed with furs, which often pushes her to rash acts.





















