Emma Watson commented on the information about the end of her career

Актриса лично ответила на шокировавшие многих поклонников звезды “Маленьких женщин” заявления прессы.

Emma Watson decided to clarify the situation in person so as not to feed the thirsty crowd with rumors.

The 31-year-old actress returned to social media on Monday for the first time in nine months to deny rumors about her life, including her alleged retirement and a possible engagement to boyfriend Leo. Robinton…

“Dear fans, rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, whether my career is over is a way to drive traffic to online publications every time it turns out to be true or not true. If I have news – I promise, I will share it with you, ”- officially declared Emma Watson. The actress continued: “At present, the lack of news from me is a quiet pastime during a pandemic trying to bake bread, take care of loved ones and do everything possible not to contribute to the spread of the virus that has affected so many people. I send you my love, hoping that you are okay and happy in these strange times. And thanks again to everyone who works so hard to keep us all safe. ”

Over the weekend, the Little Women actress and Robinton have been seen leaving a store in Los Angeles. Public appearances are rare for superluminal a couple who first became romantically involved in October 2019 and have preferred to keep a low profile ever since.

Before a weekend shopping trip, a couple was last spotted while having a coffee break in a London borough. Primrose-Hill in November 2020.

For the first time Robinton was identified as Watson’s boyfriend in April 2020, but little is known about the Los Angeles businessman. He reportedly deleted all of his social media platforms after news of their relationship went public due to snapshots of their kissing two years ago.

Earlier this year, Emma Watson’s name started popping up on social media trending after The daily mail published an online message that the actress decided to stop her career and creative activity.

However, her manager Jason Weinberg denied this information, stating the publication Entertainment Weekly: “Emma’s social media accounts are inactive, but her career is not.”

Watson has not been involved with any film project since the release of Little Women in December 2019.