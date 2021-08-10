Emma Watson’s lookalike – the girl repeated the image of Hermione Granger

While some achieve portrait likeness with their idols using wigs, makeup and outfits, others are simply born with the same facial features. Ella Norton was lucky with this – the girl is so similar to Emma Watson that she can easily replace the actress on the set.

Ella is aware of her striking resemblance to the star of “Harry Potter”, and even decided to become a cosplayer. The girl repeated the image of Hermione Granger and combined the two frames so that it is almost impossible to notice the catch. This snapshot was stumbled upon by users of the Reddit website.

Photo: reddit.com

At the bottom of the photo is actress Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie, and at the top is Ella, who looks exactly the same.

Users were amazed at the similarities between the two girls and found Norton’s Instagram. They looked at other pictures of Ella and made sure that she was really indistinguishable from the actress.

Ella NortonPhoto: instagram.com/ellanortonnnn









True, in some photographs the student gives out a nose.

Photo: instagram.com/ellanortonnnn

