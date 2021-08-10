Ethereum after modernization. What to expect from virtual currency?

What needs to be done in order to turn on the “second wind”? Change the mothballed system to a more recent working mechanism, focused on new urgent requests.

In digital technologies, this type of reform is denoted by a simple but succinct word – renewal. After the modernization, Ethereum jumped in price by seven percent at once. What is the reason for the rapid growth in value? On this occasion, V. Buterin, the founder of ETH, gave an extensive commentary to the correspondents of the popular Bloomberg publication.

Is there a chance of being overtaken by BTC investments?

In the “crypto world”, Bitcoin takes an unattainable height. This is roughly how the Apple iPhone behaves among its smaller smartphones counterparts. Catch up and overtake – isn’t this the goal set by the main developers of dozens of types of virtual currencies. Their desires do not match their capabilities. Here, and drag on with a creak in the wagon train of the “leaders of production.”

But, nothing lasts forever under the moon. The Ethereum foundation does not just have the chances of a significant increase in market turnover. They are pretty big. For example, by the beginning of June 2021, the platform’s capitalization level was more than four hundred billion dollars.

The most successful projects from Ethereum:

Investment funds without a single control center.

Backfeed, FreeMyVunk, The Rudimental platforms.

Etheropt – options exchange.

Cooperation with major banks in the Russian Federation.

The use by the Central Bank of Russia of exclusive protocols in the Masterchain technology.

But the image of the ideal trailblazer for the founder of “ether” did not work out. As usual, there were major failures, scandals, and litigation. One of the big issues was the investment management platform called The DAO. It damaged the image of the currency at the dawn of its formation.

The service was launched as an innovative organizational project using investment funds. The developers offered investors a range of economic and financial benefits. The most important of them are blockchain as a basis for autonomous management, absolute flexibility and transparency in the use of business tools.

The start was successful. It raised about $ 200 million (a quarter of the amount on air). But then the “process went” not according to the plan. The vulnerability in the code has become a loophole for cybercriminals. Those easily managed to steal $ 50 million – in cryptocurrency at the current rate at that time. This was a very tangible blow to the very idea of ​​decentralization – programmers put the factor of reliable protection into it.

The sad result of an unpleasant story is the forced division of the project into two separate cryptocurrencies – Ethereum and Ethereum Classic.

Not everything looked so smooth with the blockchain-based service. A number of international media (for example, FT Alphaville) pointed to the possibility of malicious use of smart contracts (we remind readers that we are talking about the most popular “chip” of the Ethereum platform) at the end of the last decade as a pyramid scheme of a new virtual format.

A virtual pyramid scheme based on smart contracts is almost impossible not only to reveal in detail, but also to simply determine with a high degree of certainty.

This means that the attractiveness of easy and quick profit in colossal proportions is too high. Not to mention the minimal chance of bringing cybercriminals to justice.

A pyramid of this type works “in good faith” under any circumstances, regardless of the fair indignation of the fiscal authorities of Russia, Germany or another country. And if so, then there will be no one to block or cancel smart contracts at all. After all, the “virtual digital universe” offers all caring people something that has long been absent in the real world – complete freedom. It is in their will to direct their energy towards good or evil.

But, be that as it may, no one has yet canceled the evidentiary base – not caught, not a thief.

Meanwhile, the latest news from the world of cryptocurrency clearly hints that the brainchild of Vitalik Buterin is gaining momentum. Old problems are far behind.

The London Hard Fork update holds promising prospects for the project.

Comprehensive upgrade – the reason for the strengthening of the “ether”

The London Hard Fork kicked off on August 5th. Its main goal is to radically change the rules of the game in the market. Recall that this is not the first update, but without exaggeration – the most ambitious over the past six years. Its importance was emphasized by the founder of the project, Vitalik Buterin. In an interview with Bloomberg, he spoke about a key innovation – the enhancement of EIP-1559. A natural consequence of the hard fork was a noticeable change in the mechanism of transactions and rewards.









Note. Hardfork is a term used by industry experts to denote significant changes in blockchain algorithms and codes. The scale of updates, as a rule, leads to the need to create completely new software.

Mining after update

How was the extraction of “ether” carried out in the old working algorithm? The miners’ earnings depended entirely on the provision of computing power at a “kind of auction”. It was profitable to choose the processes with the best commission payments. The principle is simple – the higher the commission, the more revenue.

The task of London Hardfork is to introduce the practice of fixed commissions for each separate block.

The price range will be influenced by two main factors:

Market demand. The degree of load on the network.

The calculation and establishment of the size of the commission in the new system of relations does not depend in any way on the desires and capabilities of the miner. He will be able to earn a “tip” only if the transaction is completed quickly.

V. Buterin on the future prospects of Ethereum:

“Hardwork is not only dramatic and very important changes aimed at the future. The point is that “ether” is completely ready to exist in completely different realities. These are changes for decades to come. Protocol 2.0 will change the way blockchain works for the better. Proof-of-Work (PoW) miners made money on transactions and block verification. Capacity was considered the decisive factor. At Proof-of-Stake (PoS), miners will be rewarded according to a different scheme, taking into account the amount of cryptocurrency in their accounts. The larger the amount, the higher the chances of earning. “

A natural question arises – what does the update promise to the founder of the cryptocurrency?

Indeed, what’s the point of all the fuss? After all, was it not just that the implementation of a laborious and rather risky scenario was being prepared?

Buterin pointed to the changes in Ethereum as a targeted end result of a consistent environmental policy. The goal is to drastically reduce energy consumption to the minimum possible. Production must stop harming the planet and natural habitats on it.

Why is this so important? Will the production of Ethereum in Germany be increased?

Blockchain is considered a rather dirty production. That is why software development is carried out with a focus on the consistent implementation of PoS.

In the countries of the European Union, and especially in Germany, the environmental factor is what makes the manufacturer “tense” even with an innocent mention of the problem. If PoS reduces carbon footprint, Ethereum will be a tidbit for miners in Berlin and other German cities with a large number of farms. In any case, these are the immediate prospects.

The reason is low levels of air pollution.

Why is this so? Because there will be no need for continuous operating mode of equipment operation.

Vitalik Buterin in an interview outlined the approximate time frame for the ETH 2.0 update – the end of this year, the beginning of next year. But, the platform has already started earning (who would doubt it!) On the ecosystem. Rather, in a well-organized PR.

The psychological calculation is precisely verified – people manage to simultaneously love both nature and money.

According to coinGecko, an hour after the launch of the London Hard Fork, the price of Ethereum jumped immediately by 7%.

A question for connoisseurs – how much is this cryptocurrency worth today? More than three thousand dollars for one “ether” (as of August 10, 2021). Agree, the figure is inspiring, although not as much as fifty thousand dollars per bitcoin.

Ethereum prospects

The growth dynamics is as follows – about one hundred and more dollars a day. Perhaps this is a general summer trend for an increase in value. For example, BTC has the same positive and persistent dynamics.

For a more accurate determination of the prospects, a detailed analysis of the behavior of “ether” in relation to other types of cryptocurrencies is required.

The rest is a matter of luck!

Author: Irina Lazur.

Read also: