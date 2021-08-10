Ethereum crossed the $ 3100 mark for the first time since May

For the first time since the May drop, the price of Ethereum reached $ 3,090. Capitalization of the asset has exceeded $ 355 billion, according to CoinGecko.

ETH / USDT chart of exchange Binance. Data: TradingView.

At the time of writing, the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization is trading at $ 3060.

The bitcoin rate is close to $ 44,000. At the time of writing, digital gold is trading at $ 43,500. The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency asset is $ 816 billion, according to CoinGecko.









BTC / USDT chart of exchange Binance. Data: TradingView.

At the time of writing, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization is $ 1.85 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

As a reminder, on August 5, a London hard fork took place on the Ethereum mainnet on block # 12,965,000.

On the eve of the head of ConsenSys and co-founder of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization Joseph Lubin said that the digital asset will become the “next generation economy” and will be an order of magnitude larger than the “narrow monetary system”.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER