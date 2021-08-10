experts have named a more profitable crypt for mining

Ethereum miners can lose a significant part of their income, but there is an alternative – the Solana cryptocurrency, which so far costs only $ 34.5.

Young cryptocurrency Solana may rise in price after the future update of the Ethereum blockchain and become a profitable replacement.

Writes about this edition of The Economic Times.

Ethereum developers are planning to release an update called “London hard fork” soon. In the case of blockchain, the term “hard fork” refers to a fundamental change in the network protocol and is intended to affect the handling of transaction fees. As a result, each transaction will burn the base fee, but users will be able to offer the so-called tips to miners so that they can confirm transactions as soon as possible.

Now there are no restrictions on the extraction of “ether”, thanks to this, miners receive new coins by checking the blocks of the network, and are compensated in the form of transaction fees. The London hard fork is meant to make a difference and eliminate commissions, which make up a large portion of income. In July, miners received 3.1% of their proceeds from commission alone.

Experts believe that the update will improve the Ethereum blockchain and the way an asset is valued precisely because of the restrictions. The processing speed of transactions will increase, however, reducing congestion will lead to a reduction in fees. It is likely that such changes will push some miners to switch to another cryptocurrency.

“Solana will be a key beneficiary of the eventual migration, if any, as it can process transactions much faster even after the updated Ethereum,” said Nirmal Ranga, VP of Commerce at ZebPay. “Solana is popular for its fast, secure and censorship-resistant blockchain that provides an open infrastructure.”

Other crypto experts noted that Solana is not the only possible “successor” to Ethereum, because such promising projects as Algorand, Cardano, Tezos and Polkadot can compete.

The Solana blockchain was launched in April 2020. Experts admitted that this project conducts transactions at a tremendous speed with very low fees. As Focus wrote, nodes that include transactions in a block in the blockchain network (nodes) receive a reward for processing transactions in the SOL utility token and have no restrictions in the form of the minimum number of coins required to create such a node.



“Solana is not a regular ‘pumped’ cryptocurrency, but rather a platform that can be used to build multiple applications. Decentralized applications, also known as DApps, are built on these blockchain networks,” said Edul Patel, CEO director and co-founder of the investment platform Mudrex.









In terms of scalability, the Solana network can handle over 50,000 transactions per second, which is also attracting new miners. Some people have compared the project to another blockchain, Internet Computers (ICP), but the recent ICP price crash and rumors of massive dumping from the founders prompted some investors to move to Solana.

The young cryptocurrency has grown by more than 4500% since its inception and by 2955% since the beginning of 2021 alone. The token is currently trading at $ 34.5, which is about 40% below its peak in May 2021.

Hitish Malvia, Founder of itsblockchain.com, noted that the Solana ecosystem introduces a number of new efficient technologies that interact with each other to increase the speed of blockchain transactions and create a highly secure platform.

The Economic Times notes that despite Solana’s successes, Ethereum has a first-mover advantage given its popularity and importance. And yet Solana has the potential to become the leading blockchain among DeFi and NFT applications. Another achievement was the “bridge” that allows users to exchange cryptocurrencies on the internal network. In other words, it is very easy for miners to transfer funds between blockchains, which only makes the transition easier.

“Solana will be very difficult to replace Ethereum, mainly because Ethereum is better held in the market and, ultimately, high brand awareness. Solana undoubtedly has better technologies, but people need time to master them,” summed up Rank.



Now the Coindesk service shows that when one “ether” is converted into dollars, the owner will receive $ 2.6 thousand. Recently it became known that Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin in revenue for three months in a row. So, from May to July, Ethereum brought miners $ 1.2 billion more than its main competitor. According to Andrew Keys, managing partner of DARMA Capital, the updates will allow the blockchain to increase the value of “ether” by five times already at the beginning of 2022. Dan Morehead, CEO of American hedge fund Pantera Capital, suggested that the update and new applications would help Ethereum significantly overtake BTC in coin mining.

Earlier, Goldman Sachs bank experts said that Ethereum will become more popular than Bitcoin. According to them, blockchain will become the market leader thanks to its popular platform for creating smart contracts.