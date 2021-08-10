from “In Bed with Madonna” to “Seduction” with Angelina Jolie

Antonio Banderas has made a brilliant career in Hollywood, writing his name in the history of world cinema.

On August 10, the famous Spanish-born Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas turns 61. The path of the future star of the first magnitude to fame was long, but the directors considered an outstanding talent for a beautiful appearance.

Be always up to date with the telegram channel Fast Focus.

In his youth, Antonio Banderas dreamed of becoming a football player, but after a leg injury he had to forget about sports. And then he found solace in art, and the stimulus to plunge into the acting sphere was the impression that the musical “Hair” made on him, staged in the city of Malaga, where the guy lived, by the efforts of local actors. The first teacher for him was Guilhermina Soto, an actress who led a home theater group, where Antonio signed up.



Antonio Banderas with students of the theater studio [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Then there was a school of dramatic art all in the same Malaga. In parallel, Banderas attended classes at the Dintel theater studio.

Antonio received his first stage experience while traveling in Spain with the youth theater of Malaga. At the same time, for the first time, he had to experience the censorship that was in effect during the Franco regime – the young actor was arrested several times for participating in the production of a play by Bertold Brecht.

At the age of 19, Banderas moved to Madrid, hoping to become a famous actor, but for a long time he worked where he had to, until he got into the National Theater of Spain. It was in the capital that the brilliant director Pedro Almodovar noticed him, calling the prominent young actor for a role in the eccentric comedy “Labyrinth of Passions” 1982.

Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas [+–]

The collaboration between the director and the actor contributed to the fact that they learned about Banderas outside of Spain, and the ambitious young man realized that he was cramped within the borders of his native country. He was aiming much higher – at Hollywood.

Focus decided to collect the most memorable films of the Spanish macho.

“In bed with Madonna” (1991)

Before taking the first step towards his dream, Antonio Banderas agreed to the persuasion of director Pedro Almodovar to meet the American pop icon Madonna, who was touring Europe at the time. Images from it formed the basis of the documentary film “Madonna: Truth or Dare” (also called “In bed with Madonna”). The singer was very fond of the pictures of the Spanish director, and she also wanted to meet “that handsome boy from the films.” Antonio himself was not eager to meet, especially since he still spoke very bad English. However, during the reception, he kept nodding his head, not understanding what the singer was saying to him, and it turned out that he agreed to have dinner with her the next evening! This was later explained to him by Almodovar.

Realizing that the artist was interested not only as an actor, Banderas did not know what to do, since he was happily married to a colleague in the workshop Anya Les and was not going to cheat on his wife. As a result, he brought his wife to dinner, which the American pop star did not like very much. However, such devotion to the family made Madonna respect Antonio, despite her wounded pride and the fact that this “cute boy” did not understand which woman showed interest in him.

After the release of the documentary about Antonio, they started talking in the United States, and this added confidence in his plans to conquer Hollywood.

The appearance of Antonio Banderas in the documentary with Madonna revealed his name to America [+–]

Philadelphia (1993)

The first glory overseas came to the Spanish actor after the release of the legal drama “Philadelphia” by Jonathan Demme, in which Tom Hanks played the main role – an HIV-positive lawyer with a gay sexual orientation. Banderas got the image of his partner Miguel Alvarez, who cares for the sick Andrew Beckett, brings him to his senses and supports him in every possible way after losing his job and during court hearings. And although there were few sensual scenes in the film, Antonio showed such a strong acting that the fame of him began to spread throughout Hollywood.









Banderas’ Hollywood debut turned out to be very successful, they started talking about him as a talented newcomer [+–]

“Interview with the Vampire” (1994)

A year after Philadelphia, one of the most beautiful films of the 90s, Interview with the Vampire, was released on the big screens, directed by Neil Jordan based on the novel by Anne Rice, where Banderas shone in the company of such stars as Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater. In the role of the mysterious vampire Arman in red robes, Banderas looked frightening and bewitching. Despite the fact that his role was mostly episodic, he took another step on the path to Hollywood Olympus.

Brad Pitt starred in Interview with the Vampire [+–]

Desperate (1995)

Robert Rodriguez’s painting from The Musician trilogy reveals the story of a former musician named El Mariacci. After being attacked by a brutal mafioso, as a result of which he lost his wife, and also received an injury to his hand, which put an end to the music, El turns into the avenger Desperado, who in a case instead of a guitar carries a whole arsenal of weapons and punishes the bad guys. In the picture, Banderas refused to personally perform dangerous stunts, motivating this with a low fee, but he played the guitar on his own. The same tape not only secured the status of a Hollywood handsome man for him, but also brought the actress Salma Hayek to the wave of popularity.

After the release of the picture, Banderas was firmly entrenched in the title of one of the most handsome men in Hollywood. [+–]

“Mask of Zorro” (1998)

The film directed by Martin Campbell finally strengthened Antonio Banderas in the echelon of Hollywood stars of the first magnitude. The historical adventure tape, or the so-called “cloak and sword” movie, was full of scenes with fencing, was distinguished by a non-trivial plot that kept in suspense every second, and showed the world a new superhero Zorro, in the world of a Mexican don and a charming nobleman who fought against evil and saved people from tyrants. The love line is shown no less vividly. Together with Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Anthony Hopkins starred in it.

With a budget of $ 95 million, the film grossed over $ 250 million and entered the classics of world cinema.

The film of the sword and cloak “Mask of Zorro” has become a classic of world cinema [+–]

“Temptation” (2001)

Based on the novel Waltz in the Dark by Cornel Woolrich, directed by Michael Christopher follows a wealthy coffee merchant named Luis Antonio Vergas who married an American woman whom he met by correspondence. However, a happy family life collapsed at the moment when the main character learns that his wife is not at all who she claims to be.

The main female role in the film was played by Angelina Jolie, and when the erotic scenes were filmed, extra people were asked to leave the site so as not to embarrass the actors. After the release of the picture on the screens, both Banderas and Jolie received the title of the main sex symbols of Hollywood, and the actress even had to refute rumors of an affair with a Spaniard.

After the release of the film, Angelina Jolie had to prove to the media that she and Banderas had no affair [+–]

“Insurer” (2014)

The American-Bulgarian science fiction film by Gaba Ibanez is considered by many film critics to be very, very underestimated. Banderas liked the script of the picture so much that after reading the first 30 pages, he immediately called Gaba and agreed to the role. Together with him, Melanie Griffith and Dylan McDermot appeared in the tape, and one of the characters was voiced by Javier Bardem.

The film takes the viewer to 2044, which shows the planet after the end of the world, almost destroyed by an ecological disaster, on which only about 20 million people remain. To protect the surviving earthlings, scientists have created special robots, but at some point something went wrong.

Banderas played the role of Jacques Vaucan, a man with an analytical mind, who begins to unravel the tangle of events.

The picture “The Insurer” is called very underrated by critics [+–]

Having achieved success in cinema, Antonio Banderas decided to devote himself to other pursuits. In Spain, he has his own vineyards. He also began to pursue his long-held dream of becoming a designer and enrolled in the British College of Central Saint Martins.

Recall that last year, on his birthday, Banderas told fans that he had contracted the coronavirus. The actor said that there is fatigue, but in general he feels more or less normal.