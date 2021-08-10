Girlfriend Kristen Stewart posted a new photo with her beloved

Также сценаристка Дилан Мейер не упустила возможности призвать американцев голосовать на выборах США.

Throughout her busy cinematic life, Kristen Stewart has often found herself in situations that the whole world has been discussing for a very long time. So, at the initial stage of her career development, an unprecedented surge in popularity brought the actress an affair with her partner on the set of “Twilight” Robert Pattinson. True, few believed in the sincerity of their feelings.

In 2017, the show aired Saturday Night Live the girl admitted that she is “very homosexual”. After that, only news about her new relationship with the fair sex began to appear in the press. Model Stella Maxwell, with whom Kristen converged and diverged several times, as well as performers, managed to visit her bed. Soko and St…Vincent… In 2020, it was screenwriter Dylan Meyer’s turn to take over the baton.

Read also: Lady Gaga’s father supported Trump after humiliating comments towards the performer

I must admit that the new passion of Kristen Stewart is holding on with dignity, and sometimes pleases the fans of the actress with new photos of her couple. So Dylan put up a fresh black and white shot with her star girlfriend and best actress of the last decade. In the photo, both women look into each other’s eyes with a sly look, and smile happily.









“I suppose today I can chew my fingers from nerves, but here’s a nice photo for you. I really hope you vote. The newsletter contains many important points besides the presidency, so your voice can truly change the course of history. The opportunity the government gives you to have your say is invaluable, so please don’t waste it.

30-year-old Stewart recently frankly admitted that while hiding her sexuality, she felt like in a cage. The girl said she felt particular pressure because of her career.

“The first time I started dating a girl, they immediately started asking me if I was a lesbian. And I’m like this: Lord, I’m only 21 years old, ”the actress admitted in an interview for the magazine InStyle…

Recall that in past year, Stewart admitted that she was in love, and could not wait for the moment when she could marry her girlfriend.