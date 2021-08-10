Tuesday, August 10, 2021
    Gwyneth Paltrow was criticized for too expensive pajamas




    Gwyneth Paltrow
    Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow

    Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo in her hundreds of dollars in pajamas and left fans stunned. On the footage posted on social networks, the celebrity demonstrates the home clothes of the Rivet brand. So, she starred in a jumpsuit with a floral print worth $ 550, reports NUR.KZ.




