Gwyneth Paltrow was criticized for too expensive pajamas

Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo in her hundreds of dollars in pajamas and left fans stunned. On the footage posted on social networks, the celebrity demonstrates the home clothes of the Rivet brand. So, she starred in a jumpsuit with a floral print worth $ 550, reports NUR.KZ.

The actress posted a new post on her Instagram page. The photo shows a celebrity wearing Rivet Utility homewear.

The first photo was taken in the living room, where Gwyneth poses in black pajamas-overalls. Stylish glasses complemented the image of the actress.









In another photo in the carousel, a star in trouser pajamas, also black, but with a bright floral pattern. The cost of such a homemade “onion” is about $ 600.

In the same image among the photos of Paltrow, her mother, 77-year-old Blythe Danner, is captured.

Followers could not contain their emotions when they learned how much such pajamas cost.

In the comments to the actress’s post, which, by the way, got almost 180 thousand likes, fans are outraged.

“Wow, pajamas cost $ 500 each!”, “That’s very expensive!”, “$ 550? Are you kidding? “,” A chic look, but far from a budget option“, They write.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/showbiz/scandals/1885653-gvinet-peltrou-raskritikovali-za-sliskom-doroguu-pizamu/