Hairless and scarred Joker: Anne Hathaway amazed with her appearance in the movie “The Witches”

The Ukrainian trailer for the film “The Witches” has already appeared on YouTube, so all moviegoers were able to see Anne Hathaway’s incredible reincarnation. In the film, the famous beauty played the villainess, and in order to emphasize the evil intentions of the heroine, in one of the scenes the authors of the film chose a terrible make-up for her.

Anne Hathaway went bald in The Witches / Photo Famous Times

The plot of the film “Witches”

Robert Zemeckis took on the fabulous story of an orphan. In the center of the plot – a boy who in 1967 moved to live with his grandmother in the town of Demopolis, Alabama. And when the woman still manages to calm her grandson after the death of his parents, dangerous adventures await the main characters.

The grandmother and the boy meet the wicked witches. To keep the child safe, the woman arranges a family trip to the resort. But it turns out that this is where the Supreme Witch gathers all her girlfriends to carry out an insidious plan.

The authors of the tape thought over the images of the heroines to the smallest detail. In the frame, witches appear as incredibly attractive women of fashion who rivet the attention of everyone around them. In addition, the High Witch, played by Anne Hathaway, is not afraid to show her essence by removing her glamorous wig.

Watch the trailer for the movie “The Witches”: video

Main actors

The star cast of The Witches also attracts attention. In the film, you can see talented Hollywood actors:









Ann Hataway

Octavia Spencer

Stanley Tucci

Christine Chenoweth

Chris Rock

Jaziru Bruno

Code-Leia Istika

The premiere of the film “Witches” in Ukraine will take place October 29, 2020… In the meantime, the network is conquered by bright frames from the film.



Official poster for The Witches / Photo by Warner Bros.



Anne Hathaway as a witch / Photo by Warner Bros.



The main characters of the film “Witches” / Photo by Warner Bros.