Harry Potter star Emma Watson is getting married

Эмма Уотсон замечена с помолвочным кольцом на “правильном” пальце.

Once the actress described herself as happy, being a full partner for herself. However, now Emma Watson feels so happy being part of a romantic duo that the ring on her finger quickly became a source of speculation. Rumor has it that the modest decoration is a symbol of the proposal from the boyfriend of the actress Leo Robinton.

The other day, the paparazzi managed to capture the star of “Harry Potter” hugging her boyfriend as they returned from their vacation from Mexico in honor of early Valentine’s Day.

The 30-year-old actress wore a T-shirt with the French slogan “Free Woman,” but all eyes were fixed on a modest sparkling decoration on her ring finger. Moreover, in addition to the jewelry accessory, she also had a trace of injury – her right leg was bandaged, and she herself moved with the help of a scooter.

Emma’s gallant boyfriend, 31-year-old businessman Leo Robinton gave his hand to Emma, ​​and helped to get off the vehicle. The Beauty and the Beast star, Little Women leaned on Leo as the couple exited an airport in Los Angeles, California.

We know Leo is from Los Angeles, but it is unknown if he lives with Emma in his hometown.

Miss Watson, who is a renowned advocate for various social movements including Black Lives Matter and MeToo, usually very restrainedly talks about his personal life, or rather, is completely silent about romantic relationships with the opposite sex.

Read also: Halle Berry responded to those who criticize her multiple love affairs









However, she probably found a soul mate in Leo, who in 2017 took part in the March for Women’s Rights, which took place in Washington.

Rumor has it that Leo and Emma have been dating for 18 months. So, they were noticed several times together in Britain, including near Emma’s house in London. They drank coffee together and ate buns together. It is also rumored that Watson introduced her boyfriend to her legal parents.

Previously, she spoke positively about the men in her life. “Most of my boyfriends or partners have made me feel like they cherish me. They built my personality. ”

The actress, who became famous for her role as the friend of the wizard Harry Potter Hermione Granger, in an interview in November 2019 for Vogue stated that she does not feel alone, but self-partnering…

“I have never believed that you can be lonely and happy. I had to work a lot on myself, but now I can say that I am very happy being in a relationship with myself. “

Before meeting Leo, it was rumored that Emma was dating her Harry Potter co-star, 32-year-old Tom Felton. The fans’ dream became a reality for many after the two put together a picture in their pajamas. Tom later said that he was lonely. Emma’s last known relationship was with a 38-year-old New York businessman. Brandon Wallace in 2018.

Unfortunately, there is no magical way to find out whether the actress is engaged or not, and the young people themselves do not react to requests for comment on the appearance of the ring.