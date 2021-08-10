How Japan’s Cardano Approval (ADA) Affected Asset Price | Blockchain24

Cardano (ADA) has become one of the rare tokens that has managed to get approval from strict crypto exchanges in Japan. But what’s next for ADA?

According to Sebastian Guillemot, CTO of dcSpark, a blockchain company that builds software products on Cardano, Japan has draconian rules for listing on crypto exchanges, and the importance of gaining regulatory approval cannot be overstated.

“Japan has extremely strict rules for listing on crypto exchanges. Only a small number of tokens may be available in Japan, and ADA is now on that list, “said CTO dcSpark, whose crypto startup is currently working on a decentralized app browser for Cardano called Flint and Milkomeda, which will make it easier to use smart – contracts.







“While you would not attach any importance to this event, I would say it is comparable to Coinbase news for the JP community,” Guillemot added, pointing out the importance of the news.

Guillemot likened Japan’s approval of the ADA to Coinbase’s listing back in March, as it, in addition to strengthening Cardano’s legitimacy, also opens up a whole new market for ADA, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. With the completion of a milestone update called Alonzo, which focuses on introducing smart contract functionality, ADA will take it to a whole new level.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently bolstered community interest by announcing a final rollout date slated for mid-month. The news of listing on Japanese stock exchanges so far has not led to a significant increase in the price of ADA, which continues to hover around $ 1.36, recording only a slight increase of 1% over the past 24 hours.