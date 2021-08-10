Jason Momoa and Dwayne Johnson because of the dispute between the stars told whether they like to wash

Actor Jason Momoa joined fellow Dwayne Rock Johnson and said he loved to shower. Celebrities have begun to share their hygiene habits thanks to the famous couple Mile Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who only bathe children when they see dirt on them. However, if dermatologists are to be believed, they were right in this matter.

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, famous for his role as Aquaman, spoke on the Access Hollywood YouTube channel on August 9 about the new film “Sweet Girl” with his participation. In the company of his colleague in the film Isabela Merced, the actor showed his hair elastic to the camera. Merced joked that on set, Momoa wouldn’t give it to her because he couldn’t wash.

I don’t support any trends, but take a shower, believe me. I go to the shower, I am Aquaman. I’m constantly in fucking water. Don’t worry about it, Jason joked.

The fact is that since the end of July, there has been a kind of controversy among celebrities about the correct shower. It all started when celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took part in the Armchair Expert podcast. The conversation with the hosts of the show Dax Shepard and Monica Padman turned to personal hygiene, and Kunis talked about her non-standard attitude to the soul.

As a child, I did not have hot water, so I could not take a shower. But when I had children, I also did not wash them every day. I have never been a parent who constantly bathes newborns, ”Mila said.

According to Shepard, he and his wife, actress Kristen Bell, used to constantly bathe their children, but with age they began to do it less often – only when the babies began to smell. Ashton Kutcher considered this approach to be correct.

Here’s the thing: if you see dirt on a child, wash it. Otherwise, there is no sense in the soul, – said the actor.







A similar approach, according to Kutcher, he uses in relation to himself.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s views on shower were similar. In an interview with Vanity Fair on August 5, the actor said that with age, he also became less demanding in personal hygiene.

At times I think that bathing is not very necessary … I understand there is a whole world of not bathing, and this is very beneficial for skin care, because it cleans itself naturally, ”said Gyllenhaal.

It would seem that Hollywood stars are about to reach unanimity and begin to promote the rejection of the shower, but there were actors with opposite views. The first need for water treatments began to defend Dwayne Johnson, who, as Medialeaks previously wrote, lacks abs cubes due to the removal of a hernia.

The actor was asked on Twitter on August 7 about his views on hygiene, and Skala referred himself to the cleanliness camp. He washes three times a day, because during intense workouts, there is nowhere without water procedures.

No, I’m the opposite of a celebrity who doesn’t wash her face. I take a cold shower when I get out of bed to start my day. Warm shower after workout before work. Hot shower after I get home from work. My face, my body, rubbing myself with a washcloth and singing (not very well) in the shower, ” Johnson tweeted.

Washing often is harmful

Dermatologists advise to wash regularly, but still avoid daily trips to the shower due to the natural characteristics of the human body. The surface of the skin is made up of organic acids, fat and bacteria, which together protect a person from external influences and microbes.

The more often a person takes a shower, the weaker the natural protective barrier of his skin becomes. The skin begins to dry out and crack, which makes it easier for infectious bacteria and allergens to enter the body.

It is for this reason that it is recommended to shower less frequently in winter than in summer, and to use less soap and shower gel – so as not to disrupt the skin’s ecosystem and not to undermine one’s own immunity.

Opinions about whether to wash your hair often are also divided. As Medialeaks previously wrote, the girl refused shampoos for two weeks and did not regret it. The grease and dirt worked better on her hair than expensive hair products.