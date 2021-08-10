Julia Roberts is the face of Chopard’s new watch campaign

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts has taken part in a new campaign to mark Chopard’s Happy Sport watch, created in 1993 by Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele. The energy and irresistible grace of Julia Roberts perfectly meet the ideas of the joy of life and a free spirit inherent in this model. Julia Roberts is a star of modern cinema, her vitality and radiant smile are known all over the world.

Chopard and cinematography are linked by a bond of unwavering love, and Caroline Scheufele enlisted the help of two of the most talented contemporary artists to create a short film that has become a true example of jewelery work. Xavier Dolan, a brilliantly gifted director, knows how to penetrate with incredible subtlety into the very depths of the human soul and the power of his gaze to reveal the distinctive dignity of each of us. His meeting with Julia Roberts is like a brilliant fireworks display. The jubilant and unrestrained dance of diamonds reflects in its movement the breathtaking flight of freedom-loving aspirations.









It is this irresistible movement, this indissoluble union of cheerfulness and high spirit that is presented in a short film created by Chopard. Choreography and music, photography and stylish wardrobe – all these means of creative expression have been used by Chopard with the utmost precision and consistency to create an irresistible masterpiece in its persuasiveness.

The photo series for this campaign was created by Shane Laverdier under the direction of Xavier Dolan. The poetic and narrative power of his photographs has become the basis for a long-term collaboration with Xavier Dolan, who uses them to capture the beauty of an elusive moment on set.