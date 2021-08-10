Kendall Jenner spotted in the trousers of the Ukrainian designer

An American supermodel with her sister Kylie Jenner was photographed leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica.

The younger sister of Kim Kardashian, supermodel Kendall Jenner, chose the trousers of the Ukrainian designer Svetlana Bevza to go to the restaurant, according to Starstyle.









Kendall Jenner got into the frame of the paparazzi in Santa Monica. The American supermodel with her sister Kylie Jenner was photographed leaving the Giorgio Baldi restaurant. For dinner at the restaurant, Kendall Jenner opted for a chocolate-colored ensemble of golf, mohair V-neck vest and matching straight trousers.