Kim Kardashian has changed dramatically after changing her haircut

Kim Kardashian is considered a trendsetter in the world, despite the fact that sometimes she prefers very extreme looks. Kanye West’s ex-wife has shared new photos with fans, impressed with her updated look.

A mother of many children starred in an advertising campaign for her own beauty brand, presenting lip varnish. In the frame, Kim Kardashian poses in a nude lingerie set, also from her collection. The stylists applied natural makeup to the TV star so that all the attention was riveted to her lips.

The fans noticed that the businesswoman appeared in front of the camera in a new image. In ordinary life, Kim wears hair to the waist, and in the photo, their length is much shorter. It is unlikely that the star decided to cut her luxurious curls, most likely she just tried on a wig.









However, this hairstyle really suits the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”. Kim began to look 10 years younger. Her new haircut is a cross between a timeless bob and an elongated bob. The stylists parted it in the middle, and curled the ends inward.

Kim is no stranger to changing images, she has already appeared in front of the public with white, platinum and pink hair. No matter how the TV star transforms, she collects a lot of enthusiastic responses from the public.

