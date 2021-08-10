Tuesday, August 10, 2021
    Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga balaclava: photos | Vogue Ukraine




    Kim Kardashian opted for a mysterious outfit to support her ex-husband Kanye West.

    The star and all four of her children attended Kanye West’s second audition party for his 10th studio album, Donda, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kardashian wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit that included a long-sleeved top, skinny pants, over the knee boots, and a balaclava mask.

    Photo: @kimkardashian

    Kardashian shared a series of Instagram photos of her wearing this outfit inside the gym. In one of the photos, West is wearing an all-matching black suit with a similar face mask and an added bullet-proof vest that says Donda on the back. The four children of Kardashian and West, like their parents, appeared in all-black outfits.




    rim kardashian donda balenciaga Photo: @kimkardashian

    Kim and her kids previously attended Donda’s first audition party last month, where she wore a red Rick Owens jumpsuit and matching boots with embellished heels. West also appeared in an all-red outfit that night.

    The reality TV star filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The couple are reported to have established a “healthy” parenting relationship. A source close to the Kardashians told E! News: “Kim wants the kids to stay in touch with Kanye and for that to happen. It is very important for her that she has a healthy parenting relationship with Kanye, and that the children have strong relationships with both parents. “




