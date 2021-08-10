Kusama and Spheroid Universe Support World’s Largest Augmented Reality Experience | Blockchain24

Colombian artist Jessica Angel has been busy lately as she works to transform the southern tip of the Cambi Bridge in Vancouver into a blockchain-based augmented reality (AR) installation known as the Voxel Bridge. The art installation is a giant two-dimensional vinyl mural that covers the walkway, support columns, and the underside of the bridge.

Visitors can download the free Vancouver Biennale app to their phones while walking along the Voxel Bridge. The AR technology for this piece of art was developed by the Spheroid Universe and is powered by blockchain technology on the Kusama Network.

Voxel Bridge is a unique piece of art because it takes place in three worlds – the real world, as an AR-based digital experience, and on the blockchain. It offers audiences a revolutionary experience in both the real and digital world, made possible by AR technology.

“The Vancouver Biennale has always been one step ahead and pushed the traditional boundaries of art in public space. Now that the very definition of the public has become virtual, we were determined to bring the world an artistic and technical installation of immense artistic and technical value, ”said Barry Mowatt, President and Artistic Director of the Vancouver Biennale.







The augmented reality experience contains twenty different interactive animations providing visitors with information about the history of the Kusama Network. Angel also uses real-time blockchain data to create a real-time blockchain projection, allowing visitors to see this technical concept live through the artwork. Many believe that blockchain technology will change the way we currently interact with the world.

Kusama Network is a scalable multi-channel network for Polkadot. The network was designed to support radical innovation and leverages the latest Polkadot technologies, providing developers with cost-effective interoperability and scalability, and allowing them to innovate exclusively on the Kusama network or deploy to Polkadot.

a form that allows you to design and launch AR / MR / XR projects to help shape the Voxel Bridge experience. The Spheroid Universe also has a large digital community of nearly 100,000 contributors to help create the evolving world of augmented reality.

Blockchain represents the most secure method for recording and tracking digital data, and is also a powerful way to combat fraud and eliminate counterfeiting and tampering. Blockchain technology is creating countless new opportunities for all industries including banking, voting, healthcare, art and more, and Voxel Bridge is the first AR-based art installation to showcase this technology to the audience.