Kylie Jenner confesses why she started using fillers

Неуверенность в себе и желание казаться лучше, чем есть на самом деле - врожденная черта девушек семейства Кардашьян-Дженнер.

During the first part of the reunion of the main characters of the show “Life with the Kardashians” on Thursday, Kylie Jenner spoke about how the feeling that no one wants to kiss her lips inspired her to create a cosmetic empire.

“I think my love for makeup started with my lack of confidence that my lips were attractive … I had really small lips and I never thought about it until I kissed for the first time,” said the 23-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics presenter Andy Cohen.

“One guy told me that I kiss so well, but you have such small lips or something. Since then, I felt like I didn’t want to kiss, ”admitted Jenner, who turned makeup, and then fillers, into her trademark.

“I was insecure because some guy said something to me once. Then I became obsessed with makeup, because the accentuated lips made me confident. “

The superstar’s family couldn’t help but play a trick on her past problems with the boys. Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, laughed at her daughter, saying that she should “name the lip kit after him,” and her sister Kendall noted that “she should work with him.”









Years later, Kylie stopped pouting her lips. “I obviously don’t think about it anymore,” the girl shared. But Jenner’s lack of self-confidence served as the kiss of God and spurred the launch of her eponymous cosmetics brand, which kicked off back in 2014.

And the reality TV star’s empire shows no signs of slowing its growth as Kylie launched Kylie Skin in 2019 and recently announced a new brand for newborns.

The queen of lipsticks and gloss has also created brands such as Kylie Body, Kylie Hair, and Kylie Swim, with the expectation that she will make more money in the future from other product categories.

Jenner, who continues to fuel rumors of a reunion with Travis Scott, showed off the Vivienne Westwood bodycon dress for a revelatory special issue. During the explosive reunion, the star also stated that she “does not think about marriage,” and spoke about the Jordyn Woods scandal.