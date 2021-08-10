Major Turkish Sports Club Fenerbahce Issues Fan Token on Ethereum

Fenerbahçe SK, one of the three largest sports clubs in Turkey, has released its own fan token on the Ethereum blockchain as part of a new partnership with local cryptocurrency exchange Paribu. The initial presale of 500,000 unlocked tokens was completed on August 9, bringing the club 15 million lira (1.75 million dollars) in 30 seconds.

The club announced that the maximum supply of Fenerbahçe tokens will be 190,700,000 compared to the year Fenerbahçe was founded in 1907. According to the official project document, 117 million treasure tokens will be generated annually on smart contracts over the next 25 years.

Fenerbahce also included an action plan to burn tokens, which could be triggered by the club’s achievements in football, basketball or volleyball. According to the white paper, in the event of a victory, championship or achievement in Europe, there will be symbolic burns.

Noting the deplorable state of football amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fenerbahce President Ali Koç said the sports industry must look for new revenue streams, stating that activity in the cryptocurrency asset business is an important item on the club's agenda.









Koç explained that Fenerbahçe met with 12 companies, both local and international, before issuing a fan token. After evaluating several criteria such as token listing potential, user base and technical infrastructure, the club chose Paribu as a technology partner for Fenerbahçe Token. …

Talking about the deal between the two parties, Ali Koch said: “This is not a sponsorship deal. This is a 25-year business partnership.”

Paribu CEO Yassin Oral said that due to the fact that the Fenerbahçe token will be issued as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, in the future it can be placed on global platforms.

Fenerbahce is a fairly late addition to the fan token hype in Turkey. Several sports clubs in the country have already issued fan tokens. Most recently, the Turkish Union of Clubs, the association of clubs playing in Turkey’s main football league Süper Lig, partnered with Socios.com to explore digital income models.