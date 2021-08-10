Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and other Hollywood stars argued over hygiene

It would seem that if you are rich and famous, then there should be no problems with hygiene, because there are enough opportunities to take care of yourself and your body. However, there are exceptions.

Some celebrities think showering is often unnecessary. How exactly they argue their decision, read further in the material OBOZREVATEL.

American actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher stated in an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast that they only bathe their children when they see dirt on them, and try not to use soap.

Video of the day

“As a child, I did not have hot water, so I still didn’t take a shower often. But when I had children, I didn’t wash them every day either,” Kunis said.

Later, actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell stood up in defense of the stellar parents of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who supported them and admitted that they were “waiting for a stench” before ransoming their daughters – eight-year-old Lincoln and six-year-old Delta.

“We bathed our kids every night before going to bed according to their routine, then somehow they just started going to bed on their own, without their usual routine, and we had to start saying to each other like, ‘Hey, when was the last time we bathed them? As soon as we smelled the smell, we understand that it’s time to wash, “said the star couple.









Soon, 40-year-old actor Jake Gyllenhaal joined the “stinking hype”. He stated in an interview with Vanity Fair that he considers “bathing less necessary.”

“Sometimes I find bathing more and more less necessary. I believe that because Elvis Costello (British singer – ed.) Is wonderful, well-mannered, but bad breath and it hasn’t gotten anywhere. And I do. But I also think that sometimes giving up bathing is very beneficial for skin care, “said Gyllenhaal.

And while Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and other stars are not fans of bathing their children every day, there are celebrities who cannot accept this position. The actor, British wrestler Dwayne Johnson, also known by the pseudonym The Rock, weighed the words of his colleagues and reacted on his personal page in Twitter…

“No, I disagree with celebrities who don’t wash. When I roll out of bed to start my day, I take a cold shower. After workout and before work, a warm shower. After I get home from work, I take a hot shower.” – wrote Johnson.

OBOZREVATEL has previously written about why hand hygiene is important and how you can get sick if you neglect it.