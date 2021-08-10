Natalie Portman complained about objectification of child sexuality

The actress shared her thoughts on objectifying child sexuality with fans

Natalie Portman’s acting career started at a fairly early age. So, at the age of 13 she became the star of the cult film by Luc Besson – “Leon”, after filming in which the young actress woke up famous. Other works followed. However, according to the star, her cinematic image negatively influenced her own sexuality, as she grew up afraid to become herself.

On Dax Shepard’s podcast, she talked about how the fame that came as a child influenced her later life.









“I was definitely aware of the fact that I was portrayed – mainly in the media when the films came out – as Lolita. Sexualization as a child robbed me of my own sexuality because it made me afraid. It made me feel like the only way to be in safety is to say: “I am conservative, I am serious, and you have to respect me, I am smart, do not look at me that way,” the celebrity shared.

Natalie Portman emphasized that she was forced to build entire structures around her image in order to gain a sense of security.

“A lot of people got the impression that as I got older, I became super-serious, humble and conservative. I cultivated it deliberately because it was a way to make me feel safe. If someone respects you, they won’t objectify you.” – concluded the star.

Previously, the actress has already opposed the objectification of children’s images with sexual connotations.

“I had a period when I refused to kiss in the frame and act in bed scenes because of my first roles and the reaction they caused: people called me Lolita, and it was scary,” the celebrity shared.