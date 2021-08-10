Natalie Portman has released a collection of gender-inclusive fairy tales for children

Actress and director Natalie Portman has published a book of gender-inclusive fairy tales for children. It is called “The Fables of Natalie Portman”, which includes the plots already familiar to everyone, rewritten in a modern way.

Among the fairy tales included in the collection were “The Turtle and the Hare”, “The Country Mouse and the City Mouse”, “Three Little Pigs”. So, Portman’s Turtle turned into a woman, which, according to the actress, is her message to “pay attention and slow down” to herself.









“Children’s books have a special place in our lives because we read them over and over again like no other books. They have the ability to instill information and values ​​in both children and their parents. And when I read these books, I was amazed at how much male characters prevail in classic stories, and I thought: “What am I telling my children – my son and daughter – about whose stories it is important to tell and whose lives we should take care of today ? ”Says Portman.

The actress stated that her goal was to update the stories to reflect a contemporary culture that has “many genders, not just a predominantly male world.” While writing the book, she tried to convey values ​​such as empathy, kindness and care for the planet, and the book itself is a kind of “love message” to her own children, in which she talks with hope about what they will do in this world.

Source: Independent