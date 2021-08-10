Natalie Portman was outraged by rumors of a third pregnancy

Since last year, there have been rumors that 39-year-old Natalie Portman is expecting her third child. The reason for them was the pictures of the paparazzi, which captured the actress a couple of times during a walk: the photographs showed Natalie’s rounded belly. And although the diagnosis of pregnancy from a photo is a dubious thing, the pictures looked pretty convincing.

However, Portman recently commented on these rumors. “Hey. I’m definitely not pregnant. But, I see, in 2021 it is still okay to write anything about a woman based on judgments about the shape of her body, ”the actress wrote on her social network.

Natalie and her husband Benjamin Millepieu are raising two children – nine-year-old Aleph and three-year-old Amalia. The couple rarely show their children to the public, as they want them to grow up without the attention of the press. In an interview, Natalie talks about her personal life only in exceptional cases, and on her social networks, photographs of her husband and children are extremely rare.









Natalie met with the French choreographer on the set of the film “Black Swan” in 2009. After filming ended, Benjamin and Natalie began dating, and got engaged in 2010. In 2012, a year after the birth of their first child, the couple got married.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova