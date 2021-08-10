NFT projects bypassed DeFi in terms of gas consumption in the Ethereum network

The first place in the rating was taken by the marketplace of non-fungible OpenSea tokens.

NFT projects have bypassed DeFi protocols in terms of the amount of gas consumed in the Ethereum network. Writes about this CoinDesk.

The first place in terms of gas consumption in the Ethereum network was taken by the NFT marketplace OpenSea (14.24%). The second place, with a score of 6.84%, went to the game based on Axie Infinity non-fungible tokens. DeFi-protocol Uniswap V2 was only on the third line.

Gas distribution in the Ethereum network. Source: etherscan.io







Changes in gas consumption on the Ethereum network are in line with the dynamics of the popularity of searches for “DeFi” and “NFT”. Google Trends statistics indicate a decrease in the interest of Internet users in the decentralized finance market since mid-July 2021. During this period, DeFi briefly surpassed NFT in popularity. After that, the number of searches in the decentralized finance market went downhill.

Comparison of the number of searches for DeFi and NFT in Google. Source: Google Trends

Earlier, Reuters analysts drew attention to the fact that NFT trading volume has grown almost 200 times over the year. At the same time, the data provider Nonfungible noted that the second quarter of 2021 was a record for the non-fungible token market.

DeFi, in contrast to NFT, has become more often mentioned in the media in the context of incidents related to security breaches of projects. One of the latest hacks happened at the end of July. During this period, hackers broke through the security system of the Thorchain DeFi protocol for the second time in a month.

We will remind, recently the information appeared on the network that KFC will promote the brand in South Korea using NFT.