One Bitcoin Transaction Leaves a Bigger Carbon Footprint than Watching 100,000 Hours of YouTube Videos | Hromadske television

This is evidenced by the results of the Bitcoin Digiconomist Energy Index, writes Business Insider India.

The carbon footprint is the amount of greenhouse gases generated by certain activities, such as mining cryptocurrency. During the year, the amount of energy used to mine Bitcoin is equal to the amount of energy consumed by Sweden.

At the same time, unlike Sweden, where almost half of the energy produced comes from renewable sources, cryptocurrency mining installations are concentrated in countries where the main source of electricity production is the combustion of fossil fuels, in particular coal.

The publication points out that Bitcoin is even less carbon footprint from VISA, which provides approximately 42% of the global credit market, that is, the company is one of the largest payment providers in the world, along with Mastercard, Discover and American Express.