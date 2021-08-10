One Bitcoin Transaction Leaves a Bigger Carbon Footprint than Watching 100,000 Hours of YouTube Videos | Hromadske television

This is evidenced by the results of the Bitcoin Digiconomist Energy Index, writes Business Insider India.
The carbon footprint is the amount of greenhouse gases generated by certain activities, such as mining cryptocurrency. During the year, the amount of energy used to mine Bitcoin is equal to the amount of energy consumed by Sweden.
At the same time, unlike Sweden, where almost half of the energy produced comes from renewable sources, cryptocurrency mining installations are concentrated in countries where the main source of electricity production is the combustion of fossil fuels, in particular coal.
The publication points out that Bitcoin is even less carbon footprint from VISA, which provides approximately 42% of the global credit market, that is, the company is one of the largest payment providers in the world, along with Mastercard, Discover and American Express.
Why does mining need a lot of energy?
One of the main reasons for the high energy consumption of Bitcoin mining is that there is no barrier to entry. If a person can create a sufficiently powerful mining rig, he can become a miner.
Also, in order to authenticate transactions, Miners must solve a mathematical equation using a “number guessing game” performed by computers. And computers all over the world are competing against each other. The more powerful the computer, the faster it will solve the equation and authenticate the transaction.
How are countries dealing with this?
In different ways: someone ignores, others impose certain restrictions. For example, China does not want Bitcoin miners to be located within the country. Authorities have blamed the environmental issue as the reason for their latest series of crackdowns on the crypto industry.
Tesla CEO Musk used the same rationale when he announced that his customers could no longer pay for a new car using cryptocurrency.
In Iran, which accounts for 4.5% of all Bitcoin mining, the authorities announced a summer ban on cryptocurrency mining due to power outages.