OpenSea overtakes Uniswap in Ethereum | Blockchain24

The NFT OpenSea token market topped the leaderboard for gas consumption on Ethereum in the last 24 hours.

Since 2020, Uniswap – the largest Ethereum decentralized exchange – has tended to receive the most daily transaction fees. However, the resurgence of NFT from early 2021 helped put OpenSea in first place with over $ 1.9 million in gas spent on transaction fees. In comparison, a total of $ 1.57 million in transaction fees were spent on the Uniswap V2 and V3.









Many NFT projects have been launched in recent weeks such as Space Poggers, Pudgy Penguins and Sad Frogs District. The projects run various types of auctions that allow users to mint a random NFT for a given amount of Ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain.

OpenSea is a secondary market for NFT tokens that can be bet and traded. The market raised $ 100 million last month in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Data site Glassnode predicts that OpenSea could make $ 1 billion during August with 300,000 unique users.