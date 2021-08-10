Tuesday, August 10, 2021
    Pregnant Keira Knightley with her husband and mom shopping in London

    Keira Knightley with her husband James Ryton and mother Sherman MacDonald

    Very soon, 34-year-old Keira Knightley will become a mother for the second time – the pregnancy of the star became known last spring. Well, yesterday the paparazzi photographed the pregnant actress along with her 35-year-old husband James Ryton and 62-year-old mother Sherman MacDonald on the streets of London.

    Keira Knightley with her husband James Ryton and mother Sherman McDormand

    Kira, who was dressed in a loose, lightweight sundress from Mara Hoffman with large pockets on the sides and leather sandals, went grocery shopping with her loved ones – the star visited the local market, where she bought herbs, vegetables and fruits. It seems that she takes care of her health and the health of the baby seriously and is stocking up on vitamins with might and main before the coming winter.

    Keira Knightley

    As Kira admitted in an interview, she considers the postpartum period difficult.

    This does not mean at all that I do not love my child. I just admit that lack of sleep, hormonal changes in the body, changes in your relationship with your partner all make you feel like you are failing every day. She said.

    Together with Ryton, whom Kira married in 2013, the actress is raising four-year-old daughter Eddie.




