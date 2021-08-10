Published a new trailer for “Cruella” – Gazeta.Ru

Disney Studios has published a full second trailer Cruella with Emma Stone.

In the trailer, Emma Stone, as the legendary villain, drives a car and a bike and confronts the Dalmatian dogs and their protectors. The 101 Dalmatians prequel also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Mark Strong.

The premiere of the film in the countries where the streaming service Disney + operates will take place on May 28, 2021. The rental premiere of “Cruella” in Russia will take place on June 3 – the premiere has been postponed to this date from May 27.

Previously reportedthat the previous trailer for “Cruella” in the first 24 hours after publication scored 71 million views on various platforms. The trailer for the 101 Dalmatians prequel managed to overtake the daily results of the trailers Maleficent: Lady of Darkness (61.7 million) and Aladdin (60.8 million).

The record for daily views of Disney belongs to the trailer for the movie “The Lion King” – in 2018 it grossed $ 224 million per day.