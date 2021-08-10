Ripple Tranglo Client Receives Permission To Provide Services From Singapore Regulator | Blockchain24

Tranglo, the operator of cross-border payments and mobile payment solutions, is spreading information that it has now received permission from the Singapore authorities to offer its customers new services related to domestic and international money transfers.

Ripple recently acquired a 40 percent stake in Tranglo to expand its presence in Southeast Asia and launch new ODL (On Demand Liquidity) corridors for local consumers.

Tranglo gains support for its global payment services

According to a press release posted on the Tranglo blog, the company has received permission to offer account opening, domestic money transfers and e-money services.

The regulatory authority that issued the license is the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which has granted authorization under the PSA (Payment Services Act).









This law has been in effect since 2019 and protects consumers, provides regulatory certainty. In addition, it provides space for innovative growth, improvement and incentives for payment service providers and the fintech industry.

Companies that are approved under the PSA comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regulations.

Asian Tranglo Corridors Will Be Expanded With New Features

The company’s payment network includes more than a hundred countries, 1,300 banks and wallets, and more than 2,500 mobile operators that help make payments and transfers.

The new license will allow Tranglo to increase the volume of remittances to millions of customers in Singapore and around the world.

The first payment corridors to get a boost from this are Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, etc.

They now have real-time payments fully working with the added e-wallet functionality.