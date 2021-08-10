Ryan Reynolds talks about marriage to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship is a pleasure to watch. The actors often share the details of their personal lives with fans and tirelessly cute tease each other on social networks. Recently, Reynolds became a guest of the radio program on SiriusXM, where he also spoke about his relationship with Blake.

The actor answered a question from a fan who asked Ryan on the air what he considered the best in his marriage to Blake Lively, with whom he has been married for nine years.

“I often have to write scripts for my films. At some point, this process was the main survival mechanism for me. Sometimes they are successful and sometimes they are not. But few people know that the scripts for many of my successful Hollywood films were actually written by Blake. Sometimes she just rushes in to me, grabs the keyboard and starts writing. Then she asks what I think about this, and I answer that it’s just incredible, ”says Reynolds.

The actor also noted that he admires his wife’s talent and is proud of her.

“It must sound funny because there is inherent sexism in our business. But I will repeat many times: “It was Blake who wrote it, not me!” However, the press still ascribes all the credit to me. However, she is truly a multifaceted and very talented person. She has helped me so much with Deadpool and other films that have had great success, ”says the actor.

Following the presenter ironically suggested that the best thing about their marriage to Blake Lively is her ability to bake. Reynolds did not object and noted that in fact he still cannot understand what he likes better: Blake’s baking or their sex.