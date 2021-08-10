SEC delves deeper into Ripple correspondence to determine the status of XRP tokens

Representatives of the regulator believe that the messages may contain information that is critical for resolving the conflict between the parties.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants to access the correspondence of employees of the Californian fintech startup Ripple in the Slack messenger. The information, according to the regulator, will help resolve the conflict related to the determination of the status of the project tokens – XRP. The SEC filed a corresponding petition with the court.

Commission representatives drew attention to the fact that the Ripple team often communicated in Slack. Accordingly, messages from startup employees in the messenger may contain important information that can clarify the issue of the legal status of the project’s cryptocurrency.

The documents say that at the beginning of the proceedings, Ripple provided the SEC with part of the correspondence in Slack (1468 messages). The Commission believes that the messenger contains more information of interest to the regulator. It is noteworthy that the startup team admitted that they transferred an incomplete volume of correspondence. The developers referred to a data processing error.

The deadline for transferring the Ripple team’s correspondence to Slack to the regulator is set for August 12. The startup asked for a 4-day grace period.

How the conflict developed

Recall that at the end of 2020, the SEC accused Ripple of illegal sale of securities in the form of XRP tokens. According to representatives of the startup, the lawsuit was a “farewell shot” at the project by the Commission against the background of a change in its leadership.

The Ripple team believes the SEC has misidentified the status of XRP. The developers are confident that tokens are not securities. Accordingly, the claims of the Commission against Ripple, according to representatives of the startup, are groundless.









The parties use all available tools to prove their case. For example, in the spring of 2021, the Commission tried to get access to legal advice from Ripple through the courts, in which, according to SEC representatives, the developers, among other things, discussed the status of XRP. The entries, according to members of the crypto community, could help the regulator win the case. Unfortunately for the SEC, the Ripple team was able to block access to the documents.

XRP rate. Source: TradingView

The startup, in turn, is also trying to use the Commission’s records to prove the insolvency of the regulator’s claim.

In an attempt to win the case, the parties, among other things, involve market participants in the proceedings. For example, recently representatives of Ripple turned to the “daughter” of the popular digital asset exchange Binance for help. The developers believe that the data from the trading platform will help them prove that the startup was selling XRP outside the United States.

If the plan works, the project representatives will prove that the SEC does not have sufficient powers to make claims against the company that sold the tokens on the territory of the jurisdiction not controlled by the Commission.

You can find out more about the conflict between Ripple and the Commission and its consequences from our material.