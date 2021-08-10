SEC requests access to “terabytes” of messages from Ripple employees in Slack

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a petition with the court to provide the agency with access to the correspondence of Ripple employees in the Slack messenger. This was announced by attorney James Filan.

#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP BREAKING: SEC files emergency motion for a discovery conference regarding Slack communications.

According to the regulator, employees of the company communicated in Slack as often as by e-mail. Therefore, Ripple must provide the SEC with “over a million messages, including terabytes of data.”

The petition states that at the beginning of the trial, the defendants agreed to provide the department with this information, but transmitted only 1,468 messages. The latter, according to the SEC, contained “critical and unique” data.

The information concerns Ripple’s desire to “give impetus to speculative XRP trading,” the company’s concerns about XRP’s price, the impact of token sales on its business, and the asset’s regulatory status.

“A month later, after repeated statements that the disclosure from Slack was complete, Ripple admitted that due to a data processing error, it collected only a small part of the messages, while” a huge amount of information “was not collected or viewed.” says the document.

The department believes that the data obtained from the correspondence will help to “refresh” the memories of witnesses who were unable to answer many questions during their testimony.

According to lawyer Jeremy Hogan, the SEC made a request to prove that XRP is a security. He stressed that the regulator “has had some success with this argument in the past.”

According to lawyer Jeremy Hogan, the SEC made a request to prove that XRP is a security. He stressed that the regulator "has had some success with this argument in the past."

"She [SEC] attacks from the flank, claiming that Ripple sold and treated XRP like a security, which is why the asset is,"





– Jeremy Hogan (@ attorneyjeremy1) August 9, 2021

“She [SEC] attacks from the flank, claiming that Ripple sold and treated XRP like a security, which is why the asset is, ”Hogan said.

The SEC petition states that Ripple must provide a response by August 12. The company has filed a request to Justice of the Peace Sarah Netburn to move the deadline to Monday, August 16.

Ripple files request for extension of time, until Monday, August 16, 2021, to respond to the SEC's emergency motion regarding the Slack communications discovery dispute.

The parties also continued their dispute over the deliberative process privilege of the SEC. This principle of law allows the regulator to refuse to submit documents and testify, citing the confidentiality of data and sources. This is how the Commission tried to reject Ripple’s petition to summon the ex-director of the department of corporate finance of the department, William Hinman.

According to Filan, “in the next day or two” Ripple will send an eight-page letter to the court indicating its position.

Parties tee up deliberative process privilege dispute with respect to documents withheld by the SEC based on the SEC's assertion of the privilege; file joint request for 8 page letters addressing issue.

Earlier, Ripple’s lawyers called the SEC’s claims insolvent and filed an additional notice in support of the request to terminate the SEC-initiated case.

We will remind, the company petitioned for the disclosure of documents from the company registered in the Cayman Islands Binance Holdings Limited.

