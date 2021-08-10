Selena Gomez intervenes in scandal with “tasteless” joke about her kidney transplant

This time, it went to the authors of the legal drama with Christine Baranski.







Selena Gomez











Fans of the 29-year-old singer harshly criticized the new episode of the TV series “Good fight”, in the script of which crept into the joke about her kidney transplant in 2017. In Hollywood, this is the second such scandal: last fall, the writers of the sitcom Saved by the Bell got it. Selena Gomez thanked fans for their support and expressed outrage about the situation.









“I’m not sure how exactly the trend for jokes about organ transplantation appeared in the television series, but, unfortunately, there is one,” Selena wrote in her Instagram story. “Hopefully, the next time one of those gaudy jokes comes up in the writers’ room, it gets booed immediately and never gets on the air. My fans are always ready to stand up for me. Love you!”

Insiders from the TV series commented on the scandal in an interview with E! News: “If you watch the entire episode, you will realize that the reference to Gomez is part of the controversy over topics not to be laughed at and the culture of ‘cancellation’, including bad jokes. I mean, you can’t joke about her operation. “