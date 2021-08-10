Should I buy XRP now: Experts on the position of the token

Fxleaders.com experts have analyzed the position of Ripple XRP at the moment.

Experts at fxleaders.com noted that the times are tense for Ripple XRP, but there may still be some growth. However, legal problems, they said, could be a deterrent.









In terms of fundamentals, the XRP token is likely to receive support from recent comments from Ripple CTO David Schwartz, indicating that the company is gearing up to enter the hot NFT market soon. As part of its business expansion plans, the company is exploring the possibility of migrating NFT to XRP Ledger, as well as expanding its ODL (liquidity on demand) business to global markets.

XRP Ledger offers low transaction costs and fast processing speeds, making it an attractive platform to support NFTs. In addition, Schwartz also provided an update on an upcoming development that the company is working on – federated sidechains. This concept, which supports interoperability and offers greater scalability, could offer much higher speeds and transaction volumes, and could be available over the next few months.

Earlier it was known that the head of Ripple filed a petition to obtain documents from Binance. There was also information that the Ripple Currencycloud client will create a new solution for electronic money.