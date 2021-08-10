Summer on “Gossip”: how Victoria Lopyreva, Irina Shayk, Salma Hayek and other stars spend November

Victoria Lopyreva

Less than a couple of weeks later, a new batch of photographs of vacationing stars arrived. So, 40-year-old Elena Flying flew to the Maldives (not again, but again!). The TV presenter admitted that two years later she went back to surfing (after an injury in Costa Rica), and also told how she had “so much self-confidence.”



Elena Flying

It’s simple, all my life I’ve been testing myself, struggling with fears, breaking stereotypes and doing things differently, as is customary, but as I see and want! I live only my own life, and do not pay attention to the opinion of the crowd! I’m really happy, not pretending! Peace for everyone! (Hereinafter, the spelling and punctuation of the authors are preserved. – Ed.)



– wrote the star.

On the eve of her 42nd birthday, Olga Orlova flew to Dubai for three days to rest. The TV presenter complained that even in this short time she managed to gain three kilograms. The star also posted an unusual photo in which she poses on a yacht with a saxophone in her hands.



Olga Orlova





36-year-old Victoria Lopyreva is now also resting in Dubai. The model flew there for the Parus festival. A young mother posted pictures in a swimsuit and said that she wants her photos on social networks to be of good quality. According to her, some of them are 100 percent consistent with the glossy format, as they were filmed for a magazine or advertising.



Victoria Lopyreva

No one can tell me that in life you will not recognize me. It’s like showing a woman why she goes to a hairdresser or beautician. The answer is obvious to be the best version of yourself! Work on yourself, both external and internal, is what is really important! And before writing something like that, remember that photo retouching is available to everyone, but you do not have the opportunity to photoshop your soul, so work on the inner content,

– she wrote under the post.

27-year-old Olivia Culpo showed footage from the shoot for the American Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The winner of the Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe 2012 contests wrote that she was incredibly happy to decorate the cover of the edition.



Olivia Culpo





53-year-old Salma Hayek flew on vacation to her beloved Mexico, 38-year-old Serena Williams – to the Maldives, 35-year-old Nadezhda Sysoeva – to the Dominican Republic, 38-year-old Milana Koroleva – to Dubai. Admiring the sunny photos of the stars!



Salma Hayek



Irina Shayk



Nadezhda Sysoeva







Nyusha



Natalia Chistyakova-Ionova







Kaia Gerber













Natalia Yakimchik





Serena Williams



Oksana Samoilova



Nyusha



Melanie Griffith



Kate moss



Elena Perminova



Valeria Kaufman and Elena Perminova



Nastya Kamensky and Potap







Milana Queen with her son



Julia Topolnitskaya



Emily Ratzkowski with her husband



Alessandra Ambrosio



Ashley Graham