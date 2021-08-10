Tuesday, August 10, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Summer on "Gossip": how Victoria Lopyreva, Irina Shayk, Salma Hayek and other stars spend November




    Summer on "Gossip": how Victoria Lopyreva, Irina Shayk, Salma Hayek and other stars spend November

    Victoria Lopyreva

    Less than a couple of weeks later, a new batch of photographs of vacationing stars arrived. So, 40-year-old Elena Flying flew to the Maldives (not again, but again!). The TV presenter admitted that two years later she went back to surfing (after an injury in Costa Rica), and also told how she had “so much self-confidence.”

    Elena Flying
    Elena Flying

    It’s simple, all my life I’ve been testing myself, struggling with fears, breaking stereotypes and doing things differently, as is customary, but as I see and want! I live only my own life, and do not pay attention to the opinion of the crowd! I’m really happy, not pretending! Peace for everyone! (Hereinafter, the spelling and punctuation of the authors are preserved. – Ed.)

    – wrote the star.

    Elena Flying

    On the eve of her 42nd birthday, Olga Orlova flew to Dubai for three days to rest. The TV presenter complained that even in this short time she managed to gain three kilograms. The star also posted an unusual photo in which she poses on a yacht with a saxophone in her hands.

    Olga Orlova
    Olga Orlova

    Olga Orlova

    Olga Orlova

    Olga Orlova

    36-year-old Victoria Lopyreva is now also resting in Dubai. The model flew there for the Parus festival. A young mother posted pictures in a swimsuit and said that she wants her photos on social networks to be of good quality. According to her, some of them are 100 percent consistent with the glossy format, as they were filmed for a magazine or advertising.

    Victoria Lopyreva
    Victoria Lopyreva

    No one can tell me that in life you will not recognize me. It’s like showing a woman why she goes to a hairdresser or beautician. The answer is obvious to be the best version of yourself! Work on yourself, both external and internal, is what is really important! And before writing something like that, remember that photo retouching is available to everyone, but you do not have the opportunity to photoshop your soul, so work on the inner content,

    – she wrote under the post.

    Victoria Lopyreva

    27-year-old Olivia Culpo showed footage from the shoot for the American Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The winner of the Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe 2012 contests wrote that she was incredibly happy to decorate the cover of the edition.

    Olivia Culpo
    Olivia Culpo

    Olivia Culpo

    Olivia Culpo

    53-year-old Salma Hayek flew on vacation to her beloved Mexico, 38-year-old Serena Williams – to the Maldives, 35-year-old Nadezhda Sysoeva – to the Dominican Republic, 38-year-old Milana Koroleva – to Dubai. Admiring the sunny photos of the stars!

    Salma Hayek
    Salma Hayek

    Irina Shayk
    Irina Shayk

    Nadezhda Sysoeva
    Nadezhda Sysoeva

    Nadezhda Sysoeva

    Nadezhda Sysoeva

    Nadezhda Sysoeva

    Nadezhda Sysoeva

    Nyusha
    Nyusha

    Natalia Chistyakova-Ionova
    Natalia Chistyakova-Ionova

    Natalia Chistyakova-Ionova

    Natalia Chistyakova-Ionova

    Kaia Gerber
    Kaia Gerber




    Natalia Yakimchik
    Natalia Yakimchik

    Serena Williams
    Serena Williams

    Oksana Samoilova
    Oksana Samoilova

    Nyusha
    Nyusha

    Melanie Griffith
    Melanie Griffith

    Kate moss
    Kate moss

    Lena Perminova
    Elena Perminova

    Lena Perminova and Alexander Lebedev

    Lena Perminova

    Valeria Kaufman and Lena Perminova
    Valeria Kaufman and Elena Perminova

    Lena Perminova with children

    Lena Perminova

    Lena Perminova

    Nastya Kamensky and Potap
    Nastya Kamensky and Potap

    Nastya Kamenskikh

    Milana Queen with her son
    Milana Queen with her son

    Milana Queen with her son

    Milana Queen with her son

    Julia Topolnitskaya
    Julia Topolnitskaya

    Emily Ratzkowski with her husband
    Emily Ratzkowski with her husband

    Alessandra Ambrosio
    Alessandra Ambrosio

    Ashley Graham
    Ashley Graham




    Cornelius Chandler

