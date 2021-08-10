Sworn friends: stars who quarreled to smithereens after years of friendship | Gossip

Bringing friendship through the years is not an easy task, and especially for celebrities, when paparazzi with their cameras strive to “crawl” into their personal lives. Professional conflicts and rivalries, love triangles and rivalries for public attention are often the cause of contention.

How Heather Locklear and Denise Richards did not share one man, and Gwyneth Paltrow “framed” Winona Ryder – read the OBOZREVATEL article about former friends in the world of show business.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

Socialite Paris Hilton was friends with Kim Kardashian for several years in the early 2000s. The friends were inseparable, appearing together at all events, hugging and posing for photos. However, as soon as the reality show “The Kardashian Family” began to gain popularity, the friendship between the two socialite divas “crumbled.”

Rumor has it that Paris Hilton deliberately did not continue to communicate with Kim, because she needed a so-called “ugly girlfriend”, and not a successful companion nearby.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder

The two actresses began to make friends at the dawn of their careers, in the early 1990s. Gwyneth and Winona showed up at every party, holding hands and hugging. Thunder thundered in 1998 – then Peltrow was literally at the zenith of fame after the release of the film “Shakespeare in Love”. By the way, this picture was awarded seven Oscar statuettes, one of which went to Paltrow.

However, fans noticed that after the success, Paltrow stopped communicating with Winona Ryder. According to the latter’s assurances, the quarrel occurred due to the fact that the role of Viola was intended for her, and the “sworn friend” took away this opportunity from her.

Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber

Not to say that Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber were straight best friends, but the stars communicated well. However, in July 2014, Bloom and Bieber had a serious fight and the reason for this, according to the classics, was a woman. Rather, the ex-wife of the actor Miranda Kerr. Bieber allegedly told Bloom in his ear: “She was good,” hinting at an affair with a model.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato

The friendship of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato was legendary – the stars have been friends since the age of 11, from the very moment both actresses began acting in Disney projects. Gomez and Lovato found time for meetings in their schedule, they appeared everywhere together. However, since 2013 the actresses do not communicate – they say that the man is to blame, who was not shared by the “sworn girlfriends”.

Heather Locklear and Denise Richards

Locklear and Richards had a long-term strong friendship, Richards even witnessed the wedding of Locklear and Richard Sambor, guitarist of Bon Jovi. However, five years later, the friendship fell apart after Locklear’s husband had an affair with Richards. As a result, friendship is over, but the former spouses have restored communication for the sake of their common daughter Ava.

Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Kevin Smith were inseparable friends. However, that all changed in 2005 when Affleck married Jennifer Garner. This friendship was also destroyed by a woman, but the love triangle has nothing to do with it. Smith stopped communicating with his friend, arguing that “Ben completely stopped thinking about him.”

At the same time, even after Affleck and Garner’s divorce, the relationship between former friends never improved.

Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow

It turns out that Winona Ryder is not the only “sworn girlfriend” of Gwyneth Paltrow. A long time ago, a good friendship connected the actress with Madonna. The friends were friends until 2010, and then a black cat ran between them. The reason for the discord is still kept secret by both stars. However, Madonna once said that everything was due to a series of “hard-hitting statements by Paltrow in the press.” Since then, former friends have repeatedly spoken out about each other in a negative way, and there is no talk of reconciliation.

