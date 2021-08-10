The Biconomy hyphen provides low-cost transfers between Ethereum and Polychain.

Biconomy’s multi-chain infrastructure network officially launched its Hyphen mainnet, laying the foundation for instant and low-cost token transfers across blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon.

With the launch of Hyphen, users can make near-instant USDC transfers between Ethereum and Polygon, rather than waiting 30 minutes or hours as it currently does with transfers. The company said on Tuesday that Biconomy could facilitate faster transfers by maintaining and rebalancing token liquidity on both sides of the chain.

Sachin Tomar, CTO of Biconomy, explained the existing problems faced by internetworking:

“On average, to transfer funds from Layer2 to Layer1 blockchains, it can take anywhere from 40-min to 7-days for users to receive their funds […] “More specifically, it currently takes around 40-50 min to get ERC20 tokens from the Polygon Network to Ethereum via their native bridge.”

In his opinion, these problems weaken network effects and complicate the end-user experience. “The hyphen solves this problem,” he said, allowing developers to propose transferring values ​​between Ethereum VM networks, various second-tier solutions and sidechains.









“Future versions of the Hyphen network will be completely decentralized,” Biconomy said on Twitter.

As we build and improve Hyphen, we’re going to completely decentralize the infrastructure across all supported networks. Very soon, anyone will be able to provide liquidity, act as nodes and contribute to the protocol! Stay tuned for more information! – Biconomy (@biconomy) August 10, 2021

Biconomy recently completed a $ 9 million private funding round co-led by DACM and Mechanism Capital, raising $ 10.5 million from private investors to date and processing over $ 570 million in transaction volume.

As the cryptocurrency market shows signs of life again, the demand for cross-chain swaps is likely to pick up, especially as the popularity of DeFi or decentralized finance continues to grow. Platforms like Polkadot and Celer continue to place a strong emphasis on cross-chain integration and interoperability. and more developers are joining in to advance this vision.

