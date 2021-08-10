The changing face of the highest paid celebrity over the years surprised fans: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

Former youngest billionaire in the world, Kylie Jenner, who is also recognized as the highest paid celebrity of 2020, appeared in the trailer for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and stunned fans. The discussion unfolded under the video in Twitter-a show account.

In the frames of the video, the 23-year-old celebrity appeared with her hair down in a black tight-fitting suit, which consists of a top and leggings. It is known that at the time of the premiere of the first season of the TV show, Jenner was nine years old.









The viewers were surprised at the changes in the appearance of the businesswoman that had occurred over the years, and began to discuss it on Twitter. “Kylie Jenner didn’t need plastic surgery at all”, “Kylie Jenner looks different every time, especially her breasts”, “I am very surprised because when people do plastic surgery at a young age, they look much older. Kylie Jenner just looks over thirty “,” Kim is an exact copy of Kylie. Can this face be ordered? ” – they said.

Earlier in January, 58-year-old actress Demi Moore surprised fans with a change in her appearance. The actress paraded at the show of the fashion house Fendi in a black satin suit, consisting of flared trousers and a top with a deep neckline and bare shoulders. Netizens suspected Moore of having “reshaped her face” surgically.