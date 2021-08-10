Two Crypto Companies Launch Ripple XRP Cashback Card via Mastercard

Uphold and GlobaliD are launching Ripple XRP cashback card via Mastercard.

Crypto exchange Uphold and GlobaliD have teamed up to create and deploy an XRP card. It will provide 5% cashback in the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency and will be serviced by Mastercard.









Created by giant Mastercard, the Ripple XRP debit card will allow users to spend multiple cryptocurrencies as well as fiat money and receive up to five percent cashback in XRP. The amount of cryptocurrency and fiat that can be spent exceeds 50.

To get back five percent of the money, the first 100 users must spend $ 10,000 within the first three months of using the card. After that, the cashback amount will be two percent of the amount spent. Users will manage their XRP card through their Uphold-backed GlobaliD wallet and receive their XRP rewards on it.

The card was originally announced back this winter, but it was released at the end of July – almost six months later. The release of this card has become a kind of incentive for XRP and Ripple. Therefore, to get it and start using it, customers need to join the XRP Army group on GlobaliD.

