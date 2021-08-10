Victoria Justice commented on rumors of feud with Ariana Grande

The actress touched upon a topic that is actively discussed on the Web.

In an episode of the podcast Chicks in the Office, 28-year-old American actress Victoria Justice decided to put an end to rumors of a feud with singer Ariana Grande. According to her, this story was inflated by the media, and then actively supported by netizens.

Gossip about the girls’ uneasy relationship began to spread during the filming of the popular Nickelodeon Victorious show. From 2010 to 2013, Justice played Victoria Vega there, and Grande portrayed Cat Valentine. And now Justice claims that there is no bad relationship between her and any of her former colleagues on the set.

“I love Ariana and she is so supportive of me and my music. And you know, we write lyrics. This is really cool. So everything is all right, ”said Victoria.

Justice admitted that she was unhappy when people compare two talented women.

“It’s unpleasant to see how people love to set women against each other,” she added, noting that, in the end, this only leads to the fact that they are more actively supporting each other.







While Grande has been pursuing a musical career for many years, Justice has only recently returned to work as a solo artist. After a seven-year hiatus, the actress released the track Treat Myself in December, and in February, another song, Stay.

